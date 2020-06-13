Jack Carroll Johnsen, 84, of Sun Lakes, AZ, died peacefully at home on June 8,2020 after a years-long battle with COPD. Jack was born in Waukegan, IL, on March 11, 1936, the son of Kenneth E. and Johanna E. (Koesser) Johnsen. He graduated from WTHS, Class of 1953, and served with the US Army in Korea in 1959-1961. Jack owned and operated Johnsen's Tap in the 60's before moving to Arizona and establishing Chandler Office Machines, which he ran for many years. He then built and ran another company, Arizona Visual (security surveillance) before retiring. In retirement he stayed busy driving a school bus when he wasn't playing golf, which was his first love (after his beloved CUBS of course). Jack was a long-time member of the Elks and past president of both the Arizona Office Machines Association and the Western Office Machines Association. Jack and his wife, Burta, celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary last August.



Jack is survived by his wife, Burta; children, Jack (Nate) and Brett; grandchildren: Taylor, Kelsey, and Brett Johnsen; his brother, Ken Johnsen; and his sister, Kay Somers.



A memorial will be held in his honor in September in Sun Lakes, AZ





