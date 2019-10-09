Home

Salata Gurnee Funeral Home - Gurnee
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 244-1155
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Humility Church
10655 Wadsworth Rd
Beach Park, IL
Jack Dutton


1928 - 2019
Jack Dutton Obituary
Jack A. Dutton, 91, of Park City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at home. He was born to the late Frank and Harriett Dutton in Waukegan, IL on September 11, 1928.

Jack's wife of 55 years, Lucille, preceded him in death in 2003. He is survived by his daughter LuAnn (Don) Schmidt of Winthrop Harbor, IL; son, John Dutton of Pleasant Prairie, WI; 2 grandchildren, Tiffany (Belal Alchaar) Dutton and Pamela Terry; 4 great grandchildren, Aryston Terry, Todd Terry, Zack Alchaar, and Nadia Alchaar; brother, Robert Dutton of Waukegan; wonderful friend, Patricia Gudonis; many nieces and nephews; and loving caregiver, Joyce Harris.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by 6 brothers, Frank, Curt, Gale, Leroy, Daniel, and Troy; and 3 sisters, Harriett Harvey, Fern Dutton, and Marilyn Dutton.

Visitation will be from 5PM – 7PM on Thursday, October 10 at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL.

Mass of Christian burial begins at 11AM on Friday, October 11 at Our Lady of Humility Church, 10655 Wadsworth Rd, Beach Park, IL. Interment follows at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 9, 2019
