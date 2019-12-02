|
Jack R. Herberger passed away on November 28, 2019 in Waukegan, IL. He was born in Waukegan, IL on January 14, 1933. Jack was a 1950 graduate of Waukegan Township High School. He was employed by Johnson Motors for 18 years, Lake County Office Equipment for 10 years, and the Lake County Courthouse for 10 years. Jack married Audrey O'Hare on July 14, 1956 in Waukegan, IL. After their retirement, they traveled a lot to their summer home in Amasa, MI and many trips to casinos and bingo. Jack, with wife Audrey, were heavily involved with St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Waukegan, both serving on the finance, budget, mail, and offering committees, the altar guild, the pasty team, and as ushers. She preceded him in death on December 22, 2012. Jack was an avid sports fan, and loved the Green Bay Packers and the St. Louis Cardinals. Jack was also a lifelong fan and collector of the Lone Ranger and Batman. Jack is survived by his son Steven (Debra) Herberger, daughter Jodi (Don) Reese, and son Terrance (Louise) Herberger. He has six grandchildren: Daniel (Erica) Reese, Thorin Herberger, Cory Reese, Elaine Herberger, and twins Terra and Margaret Herberger. Jack also has three great-grandchildren: Bentley, Sophia, and Brian Reese. Jack was preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Margaret Herberger, his brother Glenn Marvin Herberger, and twin sister Jean Philipp. A wake for Jack will be held at Congdon Funeral Home in Zion, IL on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the funeral home from 9:00-10:00 am, with Funeral Services at 10:00am. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Dec. 2, 2019