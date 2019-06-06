|
|
Jacque DuRang Reitz, 83, of Old Mill Creek, Illinois passed away on May 25, 2019 at Condell Hospital. He was born February 12, 1936 in Waukegan, Illinois. Jacque was an active member and was School Board President at Immaculate Conception. He was a recognized Scout Leader from 1977-1979 and was an army veteran. He was a manufacturer sales representative for over 40 years. Jacque is survived by his wife Mary; sons, Scott (Brita) & Mike (Jeni); grandchildren, Sara, Jacob, Mitchell and Bianca; sisters, Jill (Robert decd) Brooks & Pam (Rhys) Layton and several nieces and nephews.Jacque was preceeded in death by his parents William and Cele, and a brother, William Jr. (Shirley decd). Service are private.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on June 6, 2019