Jacqueline "Jackie" C. Newton, 75, of Zion, Illinois, passed away peacefully February 29, 2020 in Pleasant Prairie, WI. Jackie was born July 15, 1944 in Puritan Mines, West Virginia. She was a member of Journey Church and First Baptist Church, both of Lake County. She was employed by Abbott Labs for many years until she retired. She is survived by her son, Stephen Newton; grandchildren, Briana Newton, Colin Newton, Drew Kurylo, whom she viewed as a grandson; her special friends, Dana DiCello and Mildred Dozier; and many cousins and close friends. Jackie was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Marcum; her mother, Raycene Dixon; and her step-father, Leslie Dixon. A Visitation will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Congdon Funeral Home 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, Illinois 60099 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Please sign the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020