Happy 90th Birthday in Heaven to our Beloved Wife,



Treasured Mother, and Dearest Grandmother



and Great Grandmother~



Abruptly Taken away on May 10th 2020, so close



to making 90 years old!



With broken hearts, You are loved and



missed so much, no one compares to you.



Gibson, Jacqueline M.(nee Cassese)



formerly Farella, was called home



on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020.



Dear beloved wife of Gale Gibson;



Adoring mother of Nicholas (Karen), Farella



Anthony (Karen) Farella, Caroline (Polzin) Farella



and stepmother of Todd (Dawn) Gibson;



Loving grandmother of Jackie, Dominick (Robin),



Karen, Christine (Luis) Anthony Farella



Michael Polzin, and Nicole Polzin (Josh) Flores;



Doting great-grandmother of



Matthew, Katelyn, Angeline, Joseph, Grace,



Emma Rose, Cassandra, Cassese,



Kaitlyn Zuilek, Addysen, Kaisen, Flores



and step grand daughter Talia Gibson



Loving aunt, and cousin to many.



Preceded by her parents, Anthony and Angeline Cassese;



sisters, Baby Thresa, Annabelle, Theresa Pizzirulli;



and her son, Nicholas Farella.



Jackie spent her early years working at her family's bakeries in Chicago and



North Chicago, IL. Later she enjoyed retail positions and her position at the



Arlington OTB in Waukegan retiring in 2018 at 88 yrs young!



She treasured family time, enjoyed shopping,



playing cards, and living life fully, no fears, no regrets!





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store