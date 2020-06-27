Jacqueline M. Gibson
Happy 90th Birthday in Heaven to our Beloved Wife,

Treasured Mother, and Dearest Grandmother

and Great Grandmother~

Abruptly Taken away on May 10th 2020, so close

to making 90 years old!

With broken hearts, You are loved and

missed so much, no one compares to you.

Gibson, Jacqueline M.(nee Cassese)

formerly Farella, was called home

on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020.

Dear beloved wife of Gale Gibson;

Adoring mother of Nicholas (Karen), Farella

Anthony (Karen) Farella, Caroline (Polzin) Farella

and stepmother of Todd (Dawn) Gibson;

Loving grandmother of Jackie, Dominick (Robin),

Karen, Christine (Luis) Anthony Farella

Michael Polzin, and Nicole Polzin (Josh) Flores;

Doting great-grandmother of

Matthew, Katelyn, Angeline, Joseph, Grace,

Emma Rose, Cassandra, Cassese,

Kaitlyn Zuilek, Addysen, Kaisen, Flores

and step grand daughter Talia Gibson

Loving aunt, and cousin to many.

Preceded by her parents, Anthony and Angeline Cassese;

sisters, Baby Thresa, Annabelle, Theresa Pizzirulli;

and her son, Nicholas Farella.

Jackie spent her early years working at her family's bakeries in Chicago and

North Chicago, IL. Later she enjoyed retail positions and her position at the

Arlington OTB in Waukegan retiring in 2018 at 88 yrs young!

She treasured family time, enjoyed shopping,

playing cards, and living life fully, no fears, no regrets!


Published in News Sun on Jun. 27, 2020.
June 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
June 24, 2020
Dear family please accept our condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love ones, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts.
