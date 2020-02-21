|
Jacqueline Sonnenberg, 71, of Lake Villa, IL passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She was born in Waukegan, IL on November 11, 1948, to the late John and Alice Germer. She worked for Medline for 25 years in the Return Department and enjoyed everything with the outdoors including fishing, camping, boating and spending time in Sturgeon Bay. She also enjoyed bowling and saving every animal she could, but her biggest joy was spending time with the grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 49 years Paul; children Rochelle (Shane) Dukas, Bryon (Melanie) Sonnenberg and Steve (Trista) Sonnenberg; and grandchildren Allie, Dane, Hailey, Brandon, Charlie and Madison. Visitation and viewing will take place on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Ringa Funeral Home 122 S. Milwaukee Ave. Lake Villa, IL with a service starting at 7:30 pm. Cremation will take place privately.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 21, 2020