Jaime Bartolata of Waukegan, IL, died peacefully on July 13th. He was well known for his mad skills at repairing car engines as a leisure activity, his 25 + years maintaining manufacturing equipment at Abbott Laboratories in North Chicago, IL, and his mild manner and kindness. If you ask Jaime how he was doing, he would always say, "I'm okay", even if he's having a bad day.



Jaime was born into a Filipino farming family of Atilano and Felisa Bartolata. He used to fish in the Pacific Ocean using just a basket and again, his mad skills. He started working as a young man to help support his family, and eventually married the young woman living next door to him, much to the decries of her family. But his charming personality and persevering nature won them over, and he married Florentina on August 20, 1966. Jaime and Florentina, who died in 2000, were happily married for 34 years, and he remained true to her in the 19 years of her death, always faithful in holding Novena prayer for her with the Lake Country Prayer Group every year since her death. Early in their marriage, they decided to immigrate to the US to give their family the best opportunity for success, and they landed in Zion, IL, later moving the family to Waukegan.



Jaime, who was a beloved parishioner at Our Lady of Humility in Zion, IL, started attending OLH with his family in 1975. You'd be sure to find him sitting in the pews amongst friends at every Sunday 9am service, smiling and greeting those around him.



He's survived by his sister Josefa Dovermann (husband Gunter Dovermann) of Koln, Germany, daughters Melissa Schlifka (husband Brett Schlifka) of Dallas, PA, Manette Reyes (husband Mike Reyes) of Lindenhurst, IL, and Marlene Black (husband Jason Black) of Waukegan, IL. Jaime spent his last few days on this side of heaven with his sister, his 3 daughters, 3 grandsons (Sam, Max, Oso), and 3 granddaughters (Tatiana, Sabrina, Serafina).



A wake will be held at Marsh Funeral Home, Gurnee, IL, on Friday, July 19th, 5-8pm, and funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Humility, Zion, IL, on Saturday, July 20th, 10am. Burial will follow at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL.



In lieu of flowers, donations or memorials to . Published in the Lake County News Sun on July 18, 2019