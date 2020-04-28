|
|
Jairus Napoleon Ruff went home to be with the Lord on April 17, 2020 at 7:55 a.m. He was born in Gretna, Florida on October 31, 1949 to the late Herman and Ermine Ruff. Jairus was multitalented and held several positions in his lifetime. He was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Navy and started off his career in 1969 as a Postal Clerk Seaman Apprentice where he received a certificate of service and he served two tours in Cam Ranh Bay Vietnam. He accepted a position in the Army Reserve for several years. He eventually went to work as an HVAC worker at Sears until he started his own business in 1993 called J&J (Jesus and Jerry) Heating and Cooling. He had an excellent work ethic and often said, "A business built by word of mouth." His philosophy was that an honest man's word is as good as his bond.
Jairus came to know the Lord during his early adult life. He was baptized in 1960. He received a Bachelor's degree in Theology. He had a passion for reaching those who did not know his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He became the Pastor of Heritage of Faith Community Church in Zion Illinois. He faithfully served as a beloved Pastor for about 28 years until his death. Pastor Ruff served his community through jail ministry and evangelism with Zion Prayer Band under the leadership of the late Prophetess Mary Weatherly. He loved his church family dearly and compassionately and always felt it a privilege and a joy to Pastor the flock.
He was an amazing father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, and mentor to many. He leaves behind to cherish his memory: his Wife Arlethia Ruff, Sons Jairus (Noemy) Ruff Racine, WI, Nick (Genevieve) Webb Dallas, TX, Quinn (Gwendolyn) Webb Beach Park, IL , Daughters Sonya M. Ruff Richton Park, IL, Jocelyn M. (Famous) Frierson Racine, WI, Dana Webb Crofton, MA, brother Robert (LouKisha) Ruff St. Louis, MO, Sister Sadie Ruff, Evanston, IL. Grandchildren: Jazmine, Johnathan, Nariah, Micah, Kaylynn, Breylin, Brionna, Corbin, Kayson, Ciana and great grandchildren Harmony and Kamren, and a host of cousins and many friends. He has joined heaven with his parents, grandparents, Brother Herman Ruff, Sister Murial Ruff, Brother Glendye Ruff and Great-grandfather Charles Wright.
Visitation will be Wednesday April 29, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm at Heritage of Faith Community Church 42751 N. Kenosha Rd Winthrop Harbor, Il 60096 847-746-4888. Funeral service will be Thursday April 30, 2020 at Heritage of Faith Community Church at 11:00 am.
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc is dedicated to abiding by the guidelines from the CDC to prevent the unintentional spread of germs. It is our top priority to ensure and execute all measures to protect not only our bereaved families and communities but staff as well. There will be a limit of 10 people in the building at a time, we ask that you extend your sympathies to the family and not remain in the building, allowing others who will be waiting to also pay their respects. Please practice social distancing and please wear gloves and masks when attending.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc 847-833-2928
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 28, 2020