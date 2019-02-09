Home

Services
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
View Map
James A. Terryberry


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James A. Terryberry Obituary
James A. Terryberry, 72 years old of Lindenhurst, IL passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, IL. He was born June 18, 1946 the son of the late Arthur and Catherine (Fabiszak) Terryberry. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and on July 20, 1968 he married Gloria Jean Pappa in Chicago. They spent many years in Round Lake, IL and settled in Lindenhurst 28 years ago. Jim was a parishioner of St. Raphael the Archangel Church, Old Mill Creek, IL. He enjoyed the summers at Green Lake Campground and was an avid Chicago Bears fan. Jim cherished spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Jean; son, Jeff (Wendy) Terryberry of Fox Lake, IL; three grandchildren, Logan, Landon and Leah; nieces, Donna Heiman and Joanne Taylor; many cousins, and many loving in-laws. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a son, Brian Terryberry; his sister, Charlotte Hansen, and a niece Louise Wilson. Memorial visitation for Jim will be from 4-7PM Monday, February 11, 2019 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83) with memorial services commencing at 7PM in honor of Jim and Brian. INFO 847-395-4000. Please sign our online guest book for Jim at www.strangfh.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 9, 2019
