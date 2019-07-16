|
|
A memorial service for Jim Benton will be held at St. James Lutheran Church, Lake Forest, on July 20th at 11:00 a.m., preceded by visitation at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the LCTRA High School Teacher Scholarship Fund for the Lake County Retired Teachers Association, (c/o P.O.Box 8107 Gurnee, IL 60031, or St. James Lutheran Church, 1380 Waukegan Rd. Lake Forest. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on July 16, 2019