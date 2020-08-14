1/
James D. Mowery
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
James D. Mowery, Jr., age 64, a resident of Round Lake Heights, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. He was born October 8, 1955 in Chicago to Darlene and James Mowery, Sr. Jim was a member of St. Philip's Church. Jim never had or wanted for much. The love and time spent with family filled him with something money could never buy, in turn he was rich. His kids and grandkids could never do anything wrong, so they never felt rejected was important to him. He had a humor and wit that was one of a kind. He gave up painting and bravely followed his passion for antiques. He loved a healthy political argument and a good card game. Jim is survived by his wife of 35 years, Katherine, whom he married on February 4, 1989 in Waukegan; his father, James D. Mowery, Sr.; his children, Jill (John) Birdwell of Grayslake, Thomas (Rubi) Heater of Waukegan, James D. Mowery, III. of Round Lake, Jennifer Mowery of Antioch, and Jessica Mowery of Waukegan; his grandchildren, Joshua Wolff, Jacob Gerfen, Darrel Greer, Camryn Mowery, Lylah Birdwell, Jesse Birdwell, and Corey Birdwell; his great granddaughter, Alaya Birdwell; his siblings, Debbie (Mike) Suhajda, Thomas (Edwina) Mowery, Andy (Debbie) Mowery, and Amy (Phil) Brines; aunts and uncles; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mom, Darlene D. Mowery; and his stepmom, Kathleen Mowery. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Strang Funeral Chapel, 410 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030. A private family funeral service will be held, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Interment will be held privately. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.



Published in News Sun on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
Funeral services provided by
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Memories & Condolences

August 12, 2020
First I would like to give my condolences to Mr. Mowery senior and the entire Mowery family. When I was 10 we moved from the only place I had ever known to Winnemac avenue. Wasn't there long when I met Jimmy as we called him and we became close friends also with his brother Tommy. Right off the bat Jimmy and Tommy made me feel like I had lived there for years. We spent the first few years doing things with their family and mine we went almost everywhere together for non family outings. If you saw one of us out you saw the others shortly there after. Throwing snowballs hanging in the auto shop next to his house. Building snow forts from xmas trees left on the corner lot after Christmas for a few weeks. We had family nights with Mr. Mowery on the weekends where we would all play monopoly or other card or board games. Jimmy Tommy and Mr. Mowery made me feel like I was a son and a brother. When high school came Jimmy and I sadly drifted apart joining different crowds. It was tough as we were really close but I had to adjust. Tommy and I stayed friends and after I left to get married we just kept in casual contact. I always asked how Jimmy was doing. At their stepmothers wake I saw Jimmy for the last time. We talked for awhile in the coffee area and caught up. It was kind of funny we shared some of the same illnesses young friends that were still a lot like each other. We exchanged numbers and said we would keep in touch. Sadly I was never able to get a hold of him but always caught up on Jimmy with Tommy. Oh yeah childhood friends who really had a lot of things in common as adults both married both had 4 kids and we both had and have grand and great grandkids. I know Jimmy was proud of each and every one of them he told me as much at the wake. Jimmy was the type that would try to enjoy life to the fullest. The news from Tommy brought tears to my eyes and I am welling as I type now. Jimmy I always have said that as long as you have just one person who remembers you you have not yet totally left this world. You are going to be remembered and be here for many years to come and that's a beautiful thing. Jimmy thank you again for years of friendship that I will never ever forget. Rest In Peace Jimmy and hopefully we will see each other again in Heaven!
Richard K. Lange
Friend
