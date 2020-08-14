James D. Mowery, Jr., age 64, a resident of Round Lake Heights, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. He was born October 8, 1955 in Chicago to Darlene and James Mowery, Sr. Jim was a member of St. Philip's Church. Jim never had or wanted for much. The love and time spent with family filled him with something money could never buy, in turn he was rich. His kids and grandkids could never do anything wrong, so they never felt rejected was important to him. He had a humor and wit that was one of a kind. He gave up painting and bravely followed his passion for antiques. He loved a healthy political argument and a good card game. Jim is survived by his wife of 35 years, Katherine, whom he married on February 4, 1989 in Waukegan; his father, James D. Mowery, Sr.; his children, Jill (John) Birdwell of Grayslake, Thomas (Rubi) Heater of Waukegan, James D. Mowery, III. of Round Lake, Jennifer Mowery of Antioch, and Jessica Mowery of Waukegan; his grandchildren, Joshua Wolff, Jacob Gerfen, Darrel Greer, Camryn Mowery, Lylah Birdwell, Jesse Birdwell, and Corey Birdwell; his great granddaughter, Alaya Birdwell; his siblings, Debbie (Mike) Suhajda, Thomas (Edwina) Mowery, Andy (Debbie) Mowery, and Amy (Phil) Brines; aunts and uncles; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mom, Darlene D. Mowery; and his stepmom, Kathleen Mowery. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Strang Funeral Chapel, 410 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030. A private family funeral service will be held, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Interment will be held privately. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org
.