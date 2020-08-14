First I would like to give my condolences to Mr. Mowery senior and the entire Mowery family. When I was 10 we moved from the only place I had ever known to Winnemac avenue. Wasn't there long when I met Jimmy as we called him and we became close friends also with his brother Tommy. Right off the bat Jimmy and Tommy made me feel like I had lived there for years. We spent the first few years doing things with their family and mine we went almost everywhere together for non family outings. If you saw one of us out you saw the others shortly there after. Throwing snowballs hanging in the auto shop next to his house. Building snow forts from xmas trees left on the corner lot after Christmas for a few weeks. We had family nights with Mr. Mowery on the weekends where we would all play monopoly or other card or board games. Jimmy Tommy and Mr. Mowery made me feel like I was a son and a brother. When high school came Jimmy and I sadly drifted apart joining different crowds. It was tough as we were really close but I had to adjust. Tommy and I stayed friends and after I left to get married we just kept in casual contact. I always asked how Jimmy was doing. At their stepmothers wake I saw Jimmy for the last time. We talked for awhile in the coffee area and caught up. It was kind of funny we shared some of the same illnesses young friends that were still a lot like each other. We exchanged numbers and said we would keep in touch. Sadly I was never able to get a hold of him but always caught up on Jimmy with Tommy. Oh yeah childhood friends who really had a lot of things in common as adults both married both had 4 kids and we both had and have grand and great grandkids. I know Jimmy was proud of each and every one of them he told me as much at the wake. Jimmy was the type that would try to enjoy life to the fullest. The news from Tommy brought tears to my eyes and I am welling as I type now. Jimmy I always have said that as long as you have just one person who remembers you you have not yet totally left this world. You are going to be remembered and be here for many years to come and that's a beautiful thing. Jimmy thank you again for years of friendship that I will never ever forget. Rest In Peace Jimmy and hopefully we will see each other again in Heaven!

Richard K. Lange

Friend