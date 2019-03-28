Home

Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
James David Brown Obituary
James David Brown, 66, of Waukegan, IL, died March 10, 2019. James was born October 29, 1952 in Waukegan, IL, to Mariam and James Brown. He loved baseball and played it often. He received an honor when he was inducted into the softball hall of fame in Kenosha, Wisconsin in July of 2018. He will be very missed by us all. He is survived by his uncle, Bob F. Jackson; aunt, Natalie Jackson; many cousins and other family members. He was a friend to many. Services will be private for the family.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 28, 2019
