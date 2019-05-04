Home

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI 53142
(262) 653-0667
James David Maricle

James David Maricle Obituary
James David Maricle, age 82, of Salem passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019 at his land in Valley, WI where he enjoyed being whenever he could. He was born in Neillsville, WI on November 18, 1936 to James and Esther Maricle and he graduated from Waukegan High School in 1954. James owned and operated Kustom Kraft Tool. He was preceded in death by, his parents; his daughter, Jeanette Brocato and his brother William Maricle. James is survived by, his wife, Carol Ann; four children, William (Janet), James, Steven (Dawn) and Cynthia; four grandchildren, a son-in-law, Tom Brocato and his brother, Edward. A celebration of life for James will be announced at a later date.Casey Family Options Funerals and CremationsStephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 4, 2019
