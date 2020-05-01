James Edward Bradley, age 84, of Waukegan, Illinois joined family members in Heaven on Saturday April 26, 2020. His last weeks were spent at home surrounded by love, family and many memories. Jim was born November 7, 1935 in Kentucky to Isaac and Vada Bradley. He met the love of his life, Janice (Osborne) in Wheelwright, KY and they were married in 1955. Jim served in the United States Navy (which included two tours of duty off the coast of Vietnam) and retired in 1979, after 25-years of service to his country. A few years later, he started his own small family business and ran that with his eldest son until his final retirement. He was a member of the Wesley Free Methodist Church for many decades and was a devout Christian. Jim was a member of the Ancient Free & Accepted Masons of Illinois – Lodge No. 0078 for the last 38 years. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, traveling with Janice and spending time with his family. We will miss Jim's wittiness and the playful banter that never ended between him and Janice. His loyalty to family and friends, and his immense capacity to love. He was a forgiving man, never judgmental and never had a bad word to say about anyone. He listened and connected on a deep level with many people throughout his life. He was a strong patriarch of our family and instilled many of his values in us by leading by example. His faith in God and love for his wife was absolute and unwavering. To know him, was to understand what an exceptional person he truly was. Preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Vada; two sons, Jay Edward Bradley and Joel Curtis Bradley; brothers, Curtis, Burnis, Crawford, Isaac (Junior), and sister Helen Chaffins. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Janice M. Bradley, son Jimmy Keith and daughter-in-law, Donna Bradley; three granddaughters, Janice Gwen Bradley, Amanda Rebecca Duell and Jena Bradley; and three great-grandchildren, Jay M. Bradley, Zion James Bradley and Haley Michelle Bradley; one brother, Frank Bradley; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial of ashes will be held in Zion, IL at Mount Olivet Memorial Park, where he will be laid to rest next to his two sons. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim Bradley's behalf to Wesley Free Methodist Church, online https://wesleyfmc.org/give/# or by mail: 3601 N Lewis Ave, Waukegan, IL 60087. Please sign the online guestbook at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com. Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd, Zion, IL, 60099, entrusted with the care and funeral arrangements.
Published in News Sun on May 1, 2020.