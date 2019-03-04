James E. "Jim" Fields, also known as "Little Jimmy", 89 years old, lifelong resident of Antioch, IL passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 peacefully at his home surrounded by family. Jim was born December 19, 1929 in Waukegan, IL, the son of the late John B. "Bernie" and Antoinette "Peg" (nèe Smart) Fields. He graduated Antioch Community High School in 1947. After attending Illinois State University, he served his country proudly in the United States Air Force as a medic. On September 8, 1956, Jim married Gail Pedersen at St. Ignatius Episcopal Church, Antioch and they raised their five children. Jim wore many hats in the community and served as Antioch Township Supervisor for 20 years. Throughout those years also served on the Lake County Board for 18 years, where he served as the Chairman for two years. Jim was the head of the Antioch Rescue Squad when it became the first paramedic unit in the state of Illinois. He was also an active member of Lions Club, the Antioch Township Republican Club, lifetime member of St. Ignatius Episcopal Church, Spring Valley Tuesday Night Golf League, N/E IL DU Chapter, and the Lake County Pheasants Forever and Open Arms Mission Volunteer. He was an avid golfer, hunter, Chicago Cubs fan; but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. Jim was always the first to help. Anyone anytime. His honesty and dependability were his trademark. Jim is survived by his wife of over 62 years, Gail; their children, Jody (Frank) Skorek, Lynda Fields, Jack (Kathy) Fields, Patti (Michael) O'Brien, Michael (Tanya) Fields; their 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; his sister, Mary Haviland; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen Quilty and his brother, John B. "Jack" Fields. Visitation will be held from 3:00PM until 8:00PM Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002 and from 10:00AM Friday, March 8, 2019 until the start of Mass at St. Ignatius Episcopal Church, 500 Depot St. Antioch. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:00AM. Interment with Military Honors will immediately follow in Hillside Cemetery, Antioch. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to St. Ignatius Episcopal Church in memory of Jim Fields. Please sign the online guestbook for Jim at www.strangfh.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary