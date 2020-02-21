|
James E. Quinn, 80, was born in Chicago, Illinois and died at Parkside Manor in Kenosha, Wisconsin on February 16, 2020. Jim retired in 2004 after more than forty years as a house painter. He enjoyed spending time outside and puttering around in the garage. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a talented artist. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Vincent and Margaret Quinn, his brothers William and Vincent and his sisters, Ann, Sr. Margie and Sr. Mary as well as his ex-wife Theresa (Chickie) and his infant daughter, Shannon. He is survived by his brother, Fr. Bernard Quinn of Los Altos Hills, CA and his sisters, Sr. Katie Quinn of Los Altos Hills, CA, Pauline Brewer of Fox Lake, IL and Joan Scully of Joliet, IL and his children Kelli and Casey. Jim preferred not to have funeral services, but wished for you to say a prayer, wherever you are. Memorials in Jim's honor may be made to the .
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 21, 2020