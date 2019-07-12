Lake County News Sun Obituaries
Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home PC
2513 Dugdale Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
847 662 3553
James Edward Friar

James Edward Friar Obituary
James Edward Friar was born to Jimmy and Sharon Friar on October 30, 1970 in Waukegan, Illinois. He received Christ as his Savior when he was baptized at the age of ten by his grandfather, Pastor Arthur DeVost; at Mt. Bethel Healing Temple; where he was a member until he relocated to Florida.

On July 6, 2019, God summoned James home to be with Him. In the words of his Aunt Gladys Miller, "James left this earth with Love in his heart."

A Celebration of His Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the First Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, 1529 Elizabeth Avenue, North Chicago, IL. Pastor Eugene Roberson, Officiating Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park Cemetery, Zion, IL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL 60085. 847-662-3553. Please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on July 12, 2019
