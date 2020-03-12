|
James Edward Scherer went to be with his heavenly Father on March 6, 2020. He was the son of the late Alfred and Gladys Scherer and was born in Olney, IL on April 24, 1933. He graduated from Richland High School in Olney. He then attended the University of Illinois graduating in 1954. He joined the air force after graduation where he served for 12 years. In 1966 he joined United Airlines as a pilot. During that period he married Evelyn Halsted and together they had 3 children, Keith, Craig and Terri. He was active in Calvary Baptist Church where he was treasurer for many years. He loved to garden and to build things, like the treehouse he built for his children. It had three balconies, stairs, rope ladder and a toboggan slide. His first marriage ended, and in 1992 he married Karen Thomason of Gurnee, IL. He was an avid gardener and soon taught Karen the love of gardening too. They created 9 various gardens on their property in Antioch, IL. He also loved camping and they went on many wonderful trips and adventures. He retired as a Captain with United Airlines in 1993. They joined the Windy City Ramblers camping club in the late 90's and enjoyed many years meeting at various campgrounds with the other members. He and Karen were avid sports fans, especially when they attended the Illini football games. Jim never tired of his favorite food "chocolate" and would only eat oatmeal if it was baked in a cookie! He is survived by his wife Karen, his children, Keith, Craig(Cheryl) and Terri (Mark) Bernstein, step-children, Scott(Carol), Shawn (Jan), Kelly(Dave) Thomason. Grandchildren, Kelsey (Nick) Miller, Andrew Scherer, Sam Scherer, Patrick Scherer, Jacob Bernstein, Ella Bernstein, Annie Thomason, Andrew (Ann) Thomason, Nolan (Kayla) Thomason, Cassi (Alex) Benedict, Gordie Kelch, Nathan Kelch, Rich (Morgan) Forster, Sarah (Cory) Foren, Michael (Alexys) Schenk. 10 great grandchildren, Aurora, Paige, Jase, Jackson, Cole, Eddie, Marianna, Sammy, Otis and Mason. The first visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL. The second visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon, the funeral service will follow at 12:00 noon. Interment will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Memory of James Scherer to Samaritans Purse – Operation Christmas Child PO Box 3000 Boone NC 28607 or online at www.Samaritans Purse.org/ourministry/memorial-giving/. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 12, 2020