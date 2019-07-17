James Franklin Garner, 79, of Winthrop Harbor, IL, passed away at his home on Saturday, July 13, 2019 surrounded by his family. James was born on June 22, 1940 in Alcorn County, MS to Henry and Eva Veona Garner. He married Mary Grace Carlucci in Hillside, NJ, with whom he spent 56 years of marriage. James worked as a Tool Maker for 16 years with Johnson Motors and 15 years with Ganton in Sturtevant, WI. James was a believer in his faith; he was a Christian and was prepared to meet our Lord Jesus Christ. He was best known for his love of building and flying Ultra Light Planes, was Master of Shotokan Karate, top Toolmaker at work and for his ability to fix anything that came his way. He loved playing the Harmonica, Saxophone, Violin and Guitar; music was his passion. He was loved greatly and is missed tremendously. We love you and will see you on the other side. James is survived by his wife, Mary; children, James Gregory (Mary Elizabeth) Garner of Zion, IL, Lori Lynn (Michael) Hayes of Winthrop Harbor, IL, and Carolyn Marie Garner Gorsuch (Frederick Zanghi) of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, William J. Garner, Mari R. Garner Lopez, Brett M. Garner, Eva M. Hayes, Michael J. Hayes, Angela J. Hayes, Joshua T.J. Gorsuch, Adam B. F. Gorsuch, Savannah G. Gorsuch; 7 great grandchildren; siblings, Eva Vanote, Charlene Hanbury, Tena Garner and Sandy Garner. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Sherman (Buddy) Garner, Robert S. Garner and Jewel Ditty (Jr) Garner. Services will be held at a later date. Published in the Lake County News Sun on July 17, 2019