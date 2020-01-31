|
James George Foerster, Sr., of Antioch, IL passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the age of 82. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Gloria (nèe Guarise); their three children, James Jr. (Debra), Deborah Foerster Charrier, and Kimberly (Randy) Frost; their four grandchildren, Lauren (Marty) Platt, Kristine (Kurt) Schultz, Alexandra and Samantha Frost; their four great-grandchildren, Vincent, Elizabeth, Kurtis and Henry; his sister, Lucille Albrecht; his brother, Thomas (Marian) Foerster; his niece and nephews, Penny Skerhutt, Ronnie Albrecht and Tommy Foerster; his brother-in-law, Michael (Ivy) Guarise; his sister-in-law, Sandra Guarise; and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Richard Albrecht; and his nephew, Ricky Albrecht.
Born in Chicago on September 23, 1937 to the late George and Rose (nèe Wichlac) Foerster, James spent his early years as Lieutenant on the Niles Fire Department, before moving to Antioch in 1972. After serving 50+ years in the Operating Engineers, he retired. James and Gloria then spent the remainder of his years traveling the country in their 5th wheel. They traveled over 75,000 miles visiting dozens of National Parks. He also had a passion for life on the high seas cruising to destinations from Alaska to Panama.
