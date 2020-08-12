James George "Murf" Murphy, 87 years old of Lake Villa, IL died Sun. Aug. 9, 2020. Great family man. 35-year employee of Commonwealth Edison and longtime fireman on Lake Villa Fire Department. Beloved son of the late James and Bernice (nèe Hughes) Murphy. Cherished husband of 63 years to Margaret (nèe McCann). Adored father of Timothy (Susan) Murphy, Kathleen (Marvin Mooney) Murphy, Kevin (Melinda) Murphy and his late infant son, James Murphy. Loving grandfather of 5 grandchildren, Emily (Aaron) Cope, Megan (Matt Calabrese) Murphy, Martha (Jesse) Brooks, Robert Murphy, Michelle Murphy and two great-grandchildren, Miles and Max Cope; fond brother of Gerald (Eleanor) Murphy. Uncle and friend to many. Mass of Christian Burial and Interment will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Lake Villa Fire Protection District, P.O. Box 269 Lake Villa, IL 60046. INFO 847-395-4000 or www.strangfh.com
