1/
James "Bill" Grissom
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Bill" Grissom, age 66 of Cullman, AL passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at his residence. He was born June 27, 1954, at the family home in Itawamba County, MS, and city of Red Bay, AL, to the late Cluster and Flora Anderson Grissom.

He is survived by his daughter, Julie (Chad) Cummings, of Leon, WI; son, Joseph (Britten) Grissom, of Bristol, WI; grandchildren, Kayla Burton, Cassandra Cummings, Trenton Grissom, Ayden Grissom, and Easton Grissom; great-grandchildren, Elijah Burton and Ella Burton; brother, Bobby Grissom; sisters, Delora Griffus and Donna Trammell; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

The family finds peace in knowing that Bill is no longer struggling in this life, only by the blood of Jesus, Bill is now in heaven for all eternity.

A private graveside service will be held at Mount Zion Cemetery in Itawamba County Mississippi.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved