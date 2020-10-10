James "Bill" Grissom, age 66 of Cullman, AL passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at his residence. He was born June 27, 1954, at the family home in Itawamba County, MS, and city of Red Bay, AL, to the late Cluster and Flora Anderson Grissom.



He is survived by his daughter, Julie (Chad) Cummings, of Leon, WI; son, Joseph (Britten) Grissom, of Bristol, WI; grandchildren, Kayla Burton, Cassandra Cummings, Trenton Grissom, Ayden Grissom, and Easton Grissom; great-grandchildren, Elijah Burton and Ella Burton; brother, Bobby Grissom; sisters, Delora Griffus and Donna Trammell; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.



The family finds peace in knowing that Bill is no longer struggling in this life, only by the blood of Jesus, Bill is now in heaven for all eternity.



A private graveside service will be held at Mount Zion Cemetery in Itawamba County Mississippi.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store