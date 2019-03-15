|
James "Jim" Gladue, 72 of Waukegan, IL passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at his home.He was a graduate from Waukegan High School. Jim served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He was employed at Abbot Laboratories where he retired. He married Helen "Sue" (Berry) Gladue on June 11, 1966. They recently celebrated 52 years of marriage. James is survived by his daughter Carol Koetz, his son James "Jim" Gladue, his granddaughter's Cassidy Lindey and Julia Koetz, his great grandson Anthony J. Lindey, his brother Michael (Sherry) Gladue, his sister Gloria (Gladue) Dreitlien and many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Warren Funeral Home located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL. Private funeral services for family and close friends to follow. The Family is being assisted by Warren Funeral Home.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019