James (Jim/Jimmy) passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020 at 63 years of age. He was born on June 19, 1957 in Waukegan, Illinois to the late Rudolph G. Korjenek and Eleanor H. Naden.
Jim grew up in North Chicago, Illinois and went to Holy Rosary Grade School and later graduated from North Chicago Community High School, Class of '75. That same year he started driving a truck professionally and joined Teamsters Local 301, from which he retired 42 years later. The last 37 years of his career he worked for Peter Baker & Son. He made many friends over those years, where some affectionately nicknamed him "Lightfoot."
Jim was a true handyman and could build just about anything. He prided himself most on his woodworking and welding skills and built many things over the years. His proudest accomplishment was building his home by himself where he lived the rest of his life. Jim also had a great love for good food and could never pass up a chance to get an order of Hillary's Rib Tips. He loved to cook just as much and often shared dishes he's cooked or his recipes on Facebook. He was always there for his friends when they needed help and loved to laugh and make others laugh, even if it was at his own expense.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Thomas J. Korjenek. He is survived by his daughters Jennifer (Justin Williams), Jacqueline (Anthony Liontas) and granddaughter Sophia.
Friends and Family are welcome to celebrate Jim's life on Saturday, August 1 from 10AM - 1PM at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031. Interment at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL follows life celebration.
