James L. Gunter, 76, of Winthrop Harbor, IL passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan. James was born August 27, 1943, in Virginia Beach, VA to Rowen and Alma Gunter. He lived in Dora, MO as a young boy, then moved to Zion, IL. There he graduated from Zion Benton Township High School, class of 1961. On September 21, 1968, he married Barbara; together they shared 42 years of marriage. James was a Service Manager for Ryder Trucks for many years and also worked as a Mechanic; he retired from driving a truck for Baer Supply. He was a member of Mis-shifts Car Club and a longtime member of Zion Benton Moose Lodge. James was known as Mr. Fix It and enjoyed puttering around working on projects. He was a car enthusiast who enjoyed working on his '64 Ford Galaxie 500XL and '66 Fairlane and attending car shows. James is survived by his children, Kimberley (Jeff) McIntyre of Gilberts, IL, Kevin (Lori) Gunter of Antioch, IL and Kara Gunter of Winthrop Harbor, IL; grandchildren, Kevin Gunter Jr. (Jaimie Howard), Truvell Graves, Trevor (Jessica) Topcik, Nikalous (Shannon) Gunter, Tyler Topcik, Milo Garcia-Gunter, Kelsey McIntyre, Owen McIntyre and Delaney Hood; great-grandchildren, Cole Gunter, Kevin Gunter III and Jozlyn Topcik; and sister, Geraldine Markwald. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara S. Gunter; parents, Rowen and Alma Gunter; brothers, Raymond, Junior and Ralph; and sisters, Jackie Miller and Hazel Freeman. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL 60099. Funeral Services on Wednesday will be private for the family due to the limited number of attendees allowed but will be live streamed on the funeral home website. Attendees are asked to follow current social distancing guidelines. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com
