|
|
James (Jim) Lee McDonough, 84, passed away peacefully in his home on October 13, 2019. Jim was born on May 8, 1935 in Waukegan, IL. Jim was a 1953 graduate of Waukegan High School and attended Washburn Trade School in Chicago.
Jim was a member of the Pipe Fitters Local 597 and the former owner and operator of McDonough Plumbing and Heating, which started as a small family owned plumbing and heating company in Waukegan and ultimately Gurnee, IL. As the company grew, Jim purchased Kraus Sheet Metal and opened McDonough Mechanical Industries employing more than 80 tradesmen. He was a professional at cultivating long lasting relationships with major pharmaceutical, industrial and general contracting firms. Jim semi-retired and moved his family to Northern Wisconsin where he worked for several years as a mechanical estimator for Scheck Mechanical in Kaukauna, WI.
Jim and his family lived in the Lac du Flambeau and Minocqua areas of Northern Wisconsin for 27 years prior to moving to Phoenix, AZ in 2016.
Jim is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carol Jurkovac McDonough, seven children - James (Kim) McDonough, Steven McDonough, Elizabeth (Libby) Nevill, Anne (Larry) McNally, Amy McDonough, Ryan (Karen) McDonough, Kyle (Layla) McDonough as well as a brother, Willard McDonough. Jim was also blessed with 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his faithful companion Ashton. He was preceded in death by his parents Willard and Elizabeth McDonough.
The McDonough family wishes to thank Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix for their care and compassion during this most difficult time. Best Funeral & Cremation Services in Phoenix is assisting the family.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Minocqua, WI next summer; time and place to be determined.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 18, 2019