More Obituaries for James Ahlstrom
James P. Ahlstrom Obituary
James P. Ahlstrom, 82, of Waukegan, IL passed away peacefully at Autumn Leaves in Gurnee, IL on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, from Alzheimer's disease.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Frances (Pink) Ahlstrom; brother Charles Ahlstrom; and sisters Charleen Cooper, Doris Henley and Carol Cretan. Jim is survived by his wife, Nancy, of 54 years; daughters Susan (Vladimir) Pejovic, Amy (Brian Chen) Ahlstrom, and Andrea (John) Lechner; three grandchildren, Lydia Pejovic, Braden and Jacob Lechner; brother Edwin (Judy) Ahlstrom; and sister Sharon (Bruce) Laughlin; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Born June 25, 1937, Jim was a lifelong resident of Waukegan. He proudly served in the United States Army, stationed in France and Germany from 1960 to 1962. Following his service in the Army, Jim began a career in construction, retiring as a Foreman from Meridian Construction in 1996. He greatly enjoyed the outdoors and spoke often about his love for and knowledge of nature and animal life. His favorite outdoor activities included trapping, hunting, fishing, and hiking. Jim enjoyed being physically fit, and continued to lift weights and bike into his 70's.

A celebration of life will be held by Jim's family at a later date. In honor of his memory, contributions may be made to the , online at act.alz.org.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 14, 2020
