James R. Korn Obituary
Born October 14, 1947 in Waukegan, Jim passed away unexpectedly July 20, 2019 while taking his afternoon nap after completing his chores in the place he loved most, his farmette in Neshkoro, Wi.

Attending public school in North Chicago Jim began his musical journey through life excelling on cornet and initiating an interest in guitar that lead to being a member of the garage band "The Outspoken Blues". Kornman continued jammin' through life including Officer's Clubs while serving the Army in South Korea and into his 70's with the "Smokin' Crawdads".

After going to trade school and serving his country as a helicopter crew chief Jim found a career as a machinist, retiring from the Anchor Hocking glass plant in Gurnee.

Jim is survived by his wife Lori (nee Shelp), son Jimi (Erika) Korn and brother Joe (Loretta) Korn. He is also survived by nieces Dawn Hansen (Brian) Schultz and Megan Korn, nephew James (Jessie) Hansen and the three granddaughters Jimi blessed him with Chloe, Ivy and Vivien.

He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Marian (Kolodzinski) Korn, his sister Catherine (Korn) Hansen and beloved wife Sue (Nichols) Korn.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Aug. 5, 2019
