James R. Petersen, age 83, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on April 8, 1936, son of the late Arthur and Grace (nee: Owens) Petersen. Jim graduated from Zion-Benton High School "Class of 1954". He retired from the North Shore Sanitary District in April of 1988. He married the love of his life, Carol (Nelson) Petersen on June 2, 2012. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Carol and children, Joey (Michele) Petersen of Racine, WI, Jill Petersen of Salt Lake City, UT, and Marcy (Jim) Lucht of Zion, IL; his grandchildren, Christina (Matthew) Frederiksen, Tamara Dillon, Cullen (Nicole) Brookins, and Nathan Campbell; his great-grandchildren, Morgan Mintern, Ada Frederiksen, Lucas Frederiksen, Grahm Mynor and Levi Mynor; sister, JoAnn Arzoomanian and niece, Jackie James, other relatives and dear friends. His amazing companion; his dog, Winter, will miss him greatly! A Memorial Service to celebrate Jim's life will be announced at a later date. The family wished to extend a very special thank you to the following: Heartland Hospice of Stevens Point, WI, Aspirus Cancer Center, Wisconsin Rapids, WI and dear friends: Marge and Dan Barr, Sharon and Jerry Johnson and Tom and Sharon Melter. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 23, 2019