James Richard Cole, 78 years old of Antioch, IL passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center. Born 1941 in Hammond, IN to the late Harry and Olivia Cole. James was a Channel Lake summer resident from the age of 7 until he joined the Navy in 1960. He served for 8 years, before returning to Antioch in 1975. James married Margaret DeVries on February 14, 1981 and they've been Antioch residents ever since. He retired from Abbott Laboratories in October 2003 after 25 years of service. James was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish – St. Peter Catholic Church, longtime member of the Antioch Volunteer Fire Department, Knights of Columbus Father Henderson Council No. 3800, Antioch Lions Club, Past Commander of Antioch American Legion Post No. 748, and member of the Antioch VFW Sequoit Post #4551. He was also very active with the Open Arms Mission in Antioch.



He is survived by his wife, Margaret (nèe DeVries); his son, Edward; his sisters-in-law, Christine (Kenneth) Smith, Colleen Valentine, Dianna (Jack) Baseley; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry D. Cole and Olivia Cole Manis; his second mother, Alma M. Cole and second father, Lester Manis; his brother, Donald; his sister, Marilynn (Gordon) Whitney; and brother-in-law, David Valentine.



Due to COVID-19 and CDC guidelines, funeral services for James will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Lakes Regional Historical Society, 965 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store