Jim Runnerstrom, age 68, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on Monday, February 18, 2019. He married Janet Weersma in 1972, and they were blessed with 46 years and two sons together. Jim and Jan moved from Waukegan, IL and made Neenah their home. He was a friendly, outgoing person who could make a friend anywhere. Jim was an animal lover at heart and cared for his dogs deeply. He was loved dearly by his family and will be truly missed.He is survived by his wife, Jan Runnerstrom; sons, Scott (Sherry) Runnerstrom and Keith (Emily) Runnerstrom; sister, Judy Wasson; as well as, 6 grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carol Steffen and Valentine Rodriguez, and brothers David and Doug Runnerstrom.A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Washington Park, 631 W. Winneconne Ave, Neenah, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers in Jim's memory, consider making a donation to in his honor. Jim's family would like the thank the doctors at Theda Clark for all of their compassionate care. Westgor Funeral Home 205 W. Doty Avenue Neenah, WI 54956 (920)722-7151 Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary