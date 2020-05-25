James "Jimmy" S. Diamond, of Grayslake, passed away on May 18, 2020. He was born on September 10, 1962 in Chicago. He is survived by his loving daughter, Melissa Diamond; granddaughter, Melody; sister, Ann Wilson (Diamond); girlfriend, Mary Ciesemier (Avino); and close friend, Elizabeth Laske. He was preceded in death by his parents, James J. Diamond and Mary Ann Diamond (Stone) and his brother, Joseph Diamond.
Jimmy grew up in Park Ridge, Illinois. He graduated from Maine South High School and received his degree in aviation from Lewis University. He was an aviation technician where he traveled the world. He worked for Baxter International and Abbott Laboratories among others. Jim was a fun-loving guy and always took care of others, putting everyone before himself. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Jim is now living in God's Paradise with his best buddy, Buster.
A drive through visitation will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 East Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held privately. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
