James V. Suda, 89, Gurnee, IL died on Sunday, September 20, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wadsworth, Illinois.
James was born on April 8, 1931 in rural Greenwood, WI to Vandy L. and Mary (Celesnik) Suda. He worked in his father's Cheese Factory until he was 14, when the family moved to a nearby farm. After 7 years he entered the Army and served 2 years, with 18 months in Kaiserslautern, Germany with the 432nd Engineering Construction Battalion helping build roads and bridges that were destroyed during WWII. He was discharged in April, 1954 and on June 23, 1954 married Jo Ann Kitzhaber at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Greenwood, WI. Three years later they moved to Gurnee, IL and lived there the rest of his life building custom homes in Gurnee and Waukegan until he retired.
James loved his Greenbay Packers, fishing, hunting, gardening, woodworking and playing cards. He loved telling fishing stories and entertained many people with those stories. He was known for always wanting "one more cast"!
He is survived by his wife, 5 children, 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 1 brother, George Suda. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Visitation will take place at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N. Cemetery Road, Gurnee, IL 60031 (5:00-8:00 PM) on Friday, September 25, 2020. 50 people maximum are allowed in at a time. Physical distancing and masks are required.
Those attending mass at St. Patrick's MUST register no later than Thursday night by calling (847) 244-4161, there is a maximum of 140 allowed at mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James' name to the St. Patrick School Scholarship Fund, Parkinson's Foundation, or to a charity of the donor's choice
. Burial will be private.