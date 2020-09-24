1/2
James V. Suda
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James V. Suda, 89, Gurnee, IL died on Sunday, September 20, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wadsworth, Illinois.

James was born on April 8, 1931 in rural Greenwood, WI to Vandy L. and Mary (Celesnik) Suda. He worked in his father's Cheese Factory until he was 14, when the family moved to a nearby farm. After 7 years he entered the Army and served 2 years, with 18 months in Kaiserslautern, Germany with the 432nd Engineering Construction Battalion helping build roads and bridges that were destroyed during WWII. He was discharged in April, 1954 and on June 23, 1954 married Jo Ann Kitzhaber at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Greenwood, WI. Three years later they moved to Gurnee, IL and lived there the rest of his life building custom homes in Gurnee and Waukegan until he retired.

James loved his Greenbay Packers, fishing, hunting, gardening, woodworking and playing cards. He loved telling fishing stories and entertained many people with those stories. He was known for always wanting "one more cast"!

He is survived by his wife, 5 children, 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 1 brother, George Suda. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

Visitation will take place at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N. Cemetery Road, Gurnee, IL 60031 (5:00-8:00 PM) on Friday, September 25, 2020. 50 people maximum are allowed in at a time. Physical distancing and masks are required.

Those attending mass at St. Patrick's MUST register no later than Thursday night by calling (847) 244-4161, there is a maximum of 140 allowed at mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James' name to the St. Patrick School Scholarship Fund, Parkinson's Foundation, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Burial will be private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Marsh Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
8473360127
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 23, 2020
Jim RIP. You were a great friend and neighbor for 30 years. Jo Ann you and the family are in Julie’s and I prayers.
Matt Rudnick
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved