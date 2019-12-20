|
James W. Anderson, age 68, passed away on December 17, 2019, at his home in Vonore, Tennessee. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Beth Anderson of 21 years.
Jim is survived by his three children, David Anderson in Kansas City, Missouri, Sarah Simon in Western Springs, Illinois, and step-daughter Dana Dalrymple in Maryville, Tennessee, along with grandsons Michael and Clark, and granddaughters Amelia, Olivia and Adelaide. Jim is also survived by his mother June Anderson in Vernon Hills, Illinois, and siblings Renee Brown in Pittsboro, North Carolina, Linda Rhoads in Peoria, Illinois, and Kathi Siebert in Lake Bluff, Illinois.
Jim was born in Waukegan, Illinois, on July 6, 1951, the son of June E. Anderson and the late Donald W. Anderson. He was Student Council President of Waukegan Township High School in 1969 before he was recruited to swim at Indiana University where he majored in Finance and Marketing (BS 1973). After graduation, Jim moved to Wilmington, Delaware, to start his DuPont career in Corporate Finance, but soon switched to sales and marketing roles in other DuPont locations where he climbed the ladder to Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
Jim loved to swim, debate (some might call it arguing), negotiate, lead, play golf and write. He first skydived on his 62nd birthday. He authored several conservative opinion editorials for local newspapers and wrote I Fought the Lord, and the Lord Won: A Memoir after suffering a stroke and spinal cord infarction. Jim wrote his memoir so that his grandchildren would know him through the book's account of his life story, along with his viewpoints regarding the essential habits of high-performance individuals. One of those habits is using humor to navigate through life successfully, and a keen sense of humor was always part of Jim's presence. Another habit he sought to emphasize was how to best enjoy life by living the Golden Rule.
Jim especially loved his dogs Lucky, Cody and Astro, all mixed-breed rescue dogs who were his constant companions over the last 19 years. Jim religiously walked his dogs throughout the neighborhood using his mobility scooter.
Jim passed away after battling a long illness from a congenital heart defect, a defect that caused his strokes on his 55th birthday. He had been wheel-chair-bound since 2006, but was admired by many for his perseverance, positive attitude and humor.
Jim was a spokesman for the , and in lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the .
Memorial Services will be held at the Anderson Hills United Methodist Church, Cincinnati, OH, on January 10, 2020 at 3pm. Memories and photos found here: https://www.cremationbygrandview.com/obituaries/James-Anderson-132/
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Dec. 20, 2019