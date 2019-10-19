Home

James Wolden Obituary
James Wolden, 96, a kind, caring, hard-working man, passed away in his sleep at home on October 8, 2019. James was 1 of 3 children born to Emil and Ruth Wolden in Menomonie, Wisconsin. After graduating from Waukegan High School, he joined the Army where he was a member of the 114th AntiAircraft Artillery Gun Battalion, which served in the European, African, Middle Eastern Theater. James returned to Waukegan and married the love of his life, Betty. He carried on his father's concrete/construction business, and will be remembered by many for his problem-solving skills, honest business transactions, love for his craft, and pride in his workmanship. He had a strong work ethic and served as a role model and inspiration to all who knew him. James was a devoted husband and father who cared deeply for his family, and was very generous in meeting the needs of others. James is survived by his loving children James Thomas Wolden, Diane (Dave LeBlond) Wolden, Linda (Keith) Thompson, and Sharon (Bill) Mercer; his grandchildren Lisa Rausch, Craig (Samantha) Wolden, Danielle Washington, and Justin (Cassandra) Vigardt; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and his dear caregiver, Stefania Kalemba. James was preceded in death by Betty, his wife of 67 years, his parents, and 2 sisters, Doris Murphy and Virginia Pallas. A private service for the family was held at Northshore Garden of Memories. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 19, 2019
