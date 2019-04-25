Jane Kilponen (nee Schroeder), 100, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019, at Rolling Hills Manor. Jane was born on July 6, 1918, in Waukegan, IL to Walter 'Sparky' and Anna Mae Schroeder. She attended Felt and Tarret Comptometer School in Chicago, IL and worked for George Doyle Distributors in Waukegan, IL for many years. Jane was an avid golfer and a member of Women's Golf Association. Jane's husband Art never drove, so Jane took on the responsibility of driving them wherever they needed to go. She desperately wanted children of her own, when she was unable to do that, she "adopted" her sister Marlene's children, and brother Howard's children, to love as her own. She never met a child that didn't call her "Aunt Jane". Jane was loved by everyone she knew and will be forever missed by many. Jane is survived by her sister, Marlene; beloved brother-in-law, Lyle; sister-in-law, Alice Schroeder; nieces and nephews, Richard and Kathie Snyder, Michael Snyder, Daniel and Ellen Snyder, Todd and Julie Snyder, Vince and Jeanne Schroeder, and Becky Pompenoe; and many great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Art Kilponen; parents; sister, Glenn; brother, Howard; niece, Jan Snyder; nephew, Robert; and great-nephew, Aaron Snyder. Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL 60099 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Memorial Service will begin at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rolling Hills Manor in Zion, IL. Please sign the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary