Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home
1475 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 855-2760
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Fillmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Louise Fillmore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jane Louise Fillmore Obituary
Jane L. Fillmore, 87, formerly of Bristol, WI. passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at her home in Mission, Texas.She was born on June 23, 1931 in Arcola, IL. to the late Willie and Cora (Lewis) Faulkner. On August 23, 1957 she married Clyde Fillmore in Waukegan, IL. Jane owned operated Fillmore landscaping with her husband for more than 40 years. She loved cooking, bird watching and traveling the world with her husband.Jane is survived by her daughters; Norma Willis, Linda (Tom) Kollman, and Carol (Bob) Krebs, her grandchildren; Jesse (Lisa) Willis, John (Raquel) Willis, Robby Kollman, and Ryan Kollman, her great grandchildren; Aliyha Willis, Seth Willis, Cade Willis, and Cooper Willis, her great great granddaughter Letty Goscinski, her brother, Carl (Sherry) Faulkner, and her sister, Cindy (Don) Hodges.She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Hank Faulkner and her sister Sylvia Shaw.Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Warren Funeral Home located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. in Gurnee, IL. and again on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until time of service. Services will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 8, 2019 at the funeral home.Burial will be at Warren Cemetery in Gurnee.The family is being assisted by Warren Funeral Home.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now