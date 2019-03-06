Jane L. Fillmore, 87, formerly of Bristol, WI. passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at her home in Mission, Texas.She was born on June 23, 1931 in Arcola, IL. to the late Willie and Cora (Lewis) Faulkner. On August 24, 1951 she married Clyde Fillmore in Waukegan, IL. Jane owned operated Fillmore landscaping with her husband for more than 40 years. She loved cooking, bird watching and traveling the world with her husband.Jane is survived by her daughters; Norma Willis, Linda (Tom) Kollman, and Carol (Bob) Krebs, her grandchildren; Jesse (Lisa) Willis, John (Raquel) Willis, Stacey (Kyle) Olsen, Robby Kollman, and Ryan Kollman, her great grandchildren; Aliyha Willis, Seth Willis, Cade Willis, Cooper Willis, Alyssa Pankoff, Katie Pankoff, and Brandon Lee Olsen, her great great granddaughter Letty Goscinski, her brother, Carl (Sherry) Faulkner, and her sister, Cindy (Don) Hodges.She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Hank Faulkner and her sister Sylvia Shaw.Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7 from 4:00 to7:00 P.M. at Warren Funeral Home located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. in Gurnee, IL. and again on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until time of service. Services will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 8, 2019 at the funeral home.Burial will be at Warren Cemetery in Gurnee.The family is being assisted by Warren Funeral Home. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary