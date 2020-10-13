Janet E. Freitag: 84 years old of Antioch, IL passed away peacefully Sunday October 11, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born October 22, 1935 in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late and Roy and Frieda (neé Roder) Reynolds settling in Antioch, IL in 1968. Janet was a member of CrossView Church, Antioch, IL and former member of the Antioch Women of the Moose Lodge #735. Janet enjoyed: playing cards and Bunco, bowling, cooking, tending her yard, and especially her Coffee Clutch and Lunch Bunch. She was extremely talented, having her art displayed at the Art Institute of Chicago and had taught knitting in Chicago for several years. On December 15, 1967 she married Fredrick Freitag Sr. in Antioch, IL and he preceded her in death on October 25, 2004.
Survivors include: five children: Ken (Sallie) Koss of Antioch, IL, Karen (Paul) Gillis of Crossville, TN, Kathy VanHook of Jacksonville, FL, Teena Nelson of Kenosha, WI, and Darleen (Kevin) Van Heirseele of Noblesville, IN; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by two husbands, John Koss Jr., and Frederick Freitag Sr., daughter Loreen Bischoff, son Frederick Freitag, Jr., son-in-law Jim VanHook, and siblings: Mildred Mayer, Jim Winandy, and Marilyn Leschner.
Funeral services will be held 10AM Thursday October 15, 2020 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83) Antioch, IL, 60002. Interment will follow in Liberty Cemetery, Salem Lakes, WI. Visitation will be held from 5PM until 8PM Wednesday and from 9AM until time of services Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Open Arms Mission or the Make A Wish Foundation are appreciated in Janet's memory. Please sign the online guest book for Janet at www.strangfh.com
.