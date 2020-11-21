1/1
Janice L. Sabin
1940 - 2020
Janice L. Sabin, of Kenosha, died November 18, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.

She was born July 20, 1940, to John and Lucille (Hawes) Sabin. She graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. She worked at Abbott Laboratories for 22 years until her retirement.

In her leisure time she enjoyed camping, bowling, and spending time at her second home in Las Vegas. She was an avid Bears and Cubs fan, going to many games in her younger years.

She is survived by her siblings, Charles (Jan), Robert and Harvey (Diane) Sabin. Also surviving her are nephews, Douglas, Travis, Bobby, Jeffrey, and nieces, Amber, Lori, and Cindy. She is further survived by many great, great nieces and nephews. Also included are her special fur babies, Chloe, and Joey.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lucille Sabin and close friend Kathy Hakala.

A special thank you to Hospice Alliance and Amber Cochran for the great care given to her in her final months.

Visitation will be held at Proko Funeral Home, 5111 60th Street, Monday, November 23, from 6:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances would be appreciated for Safe Harbor of Kenosha.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Janice's

Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com


Published in News Sun on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
NOV
23
Service
07:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
