Janice Mae Thorstenson passed away on May 6, 2020. Jan was born in Davenport IA on December 22, 1927. In 1947 she met her future husband, Herman (Bud) Thorstenson while he attended Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport IA. They were married on September 18, 1948. In 1949, they moved to Zion, IL where Bud began his Chiropractic practice. For many years Jan worked part-time as an office receptionist in her husband's practice while raising a family of three boys. After retiring they moved to Gurnee Meadows in Gurnee, IL where she resided for the past twenty years. Jan was an outgoing and very sociable person with a keen sense of humor. She enjoyed meeting people and socializing with friends. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Waukegan IL. She was married to her loving husband Bud of 66 years until his death in 2015. Jan is survived by her children Daniel (Cheryl) of Bradenton, FL, Kim (Ray) of Tucson, AZ, Kris (Karen) of Gurnee, IL, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A "Celebration of Life" memorial service will be held at a future date. Jan will always be remembered as a person who loved her husband, family, friends and God. She is now reunited with the "love of her life" where they are dancing the eternal dance. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Sun on May 9, 2020.