Jason L. Triplett, age 43, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was born in Waukegan on April 22, 1976, the son of Terry Triplett and Linda Van Dyke. Jason was very much into wrestling during his grade school and high school years and he excelled at it. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading. He always dreamed of becoming a truck driver and his dream came true. Jason very successful at it, having driven over many roads for a few years. When circumstances changed, Jason came home from the road to dedicate his life to raising his two children whom he loved very much. Jason was a dedicated son to his mom. Every morning he would call her to check on her wellbeing. His upbeat words of "Hi, Mom," will never be forgotten. He will be sorely missed.Jason is survived by his children: Travis and Kayla Triplett; his brother: Justin Triplett; nieces and nephews: Ismael, Lillyannie, and Gabriel; his parents: Terry Triplett and Linda Van Dyke; many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his loyal and faithful canine companion, Petey.He was preceded in death by his step-mother Margaret Triplett; paternal grandparents: Edith and Horst Schieder; maternal grandparents: Ken and Mary Jean Sheldon; great-grandmother McCann and great-grandpa and great-grandma Stanbery. Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 1pm to 3pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr., McHenry. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.For more information, visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063 Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 9, 2019