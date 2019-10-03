Home

Jay Christopher Artac In Memoriam
1/18/65 - 10/3/09

It has been 10 years since you left us. We miss you beyond words could ever tell. You were the one who made us laugh all the time. You were a loving compainon to our entire family, to all of your best friends and especially your two brothers. We only have comfort now thinking about you being in Heaven and having God take care of you and that you're at peace.

"NO GREATER SORROW IS THERE THAN TO LOSE A CHILD"

Mom and Dad

Brothers, Todd & Jeff

Sister-in-law, Kim

Nieces, Sofia & Julie
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
