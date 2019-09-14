Home

Jean Ellen Strus

Jean Ellen Strus Obituary
Jean Ellen Strus (Smith) passed away on August 9, 2019 in Ballwin, Missouri. She was born in Cornish, Maine on October 22, 1927. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Edna Smith, her brothers Phillip and Frank and her sister Martha. She is survived by her husband, Tom, of 64 years, four children: Jennifer (Sarah), Amy (the late Tom), Craig (Lynn) and Sarah (Andy), and nine grandchildren. She and Tom lived in Waukegan for 56 years. As a voracious reader, Jean was happily employed in the school libraries of Benny and Jefferson junior highs and Cooke magnate school, where she read most of the books in order to best advise the students. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arthritis National Research Foundation or the Waukegan Public Library Foundation.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 14, 2019
