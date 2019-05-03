Jean Gardner Cummings, 83, of Lincolnshire , IL, died peacefully in her sleep on April 29th 2019, seven short days after a being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Jean was born July 6, 1935 in Washington DC to Colonel Henry and Janet Douglas, and married Terence R Cummings in Sausalito on August 13th, 1955. Jean lived a life of service to others as a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, gardener, Den Mother, 4-H Leader, Respite Care Giver, Christian Educator, avid sewer, active member of St. Gregory's Church, Deerfield, friend to many and beloved by all. Jean will be remembered best for her love of life and of others, she was never too busy to care for a friend. Jean is survived by her husband, her brother Gordon Douglas of Seattle, WA, her sons, Robert of Stevens Point, WI, Michael of Bristol, WI, John of San Mateo, CA, and Scott of Schaumburg, her grandchildren, Bradley and Jeremey of Stevens Point, WI, Kathryn of Charlotte, North Carolina, her great grandchildren Hayden, Oryian, and Brynn of Stevens Point, WI, and her niece, Analisa Douglas of Seattle, WA. Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, May 4th at St. Gregory's Episcopal Church in Deerfield, IL. Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 3, 2019