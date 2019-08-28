|
|
Jean Fagan Coffos was the beloved wife of George W. Coffos. December 30, 2019 they would have been married 70 years. Jean was born March 18, 1933 to Maxine and Bud Fagan who preceded Jean in death. She was one of eight children, Geraldine Casey (Hearl) deceased, James Robert Fagan (Sally), deceased, Janet Cullum, (deceased) (Edgar), JoAnn Cepon, (Carl, deceased ), Judy Fojtik,(Ed), JoDell Meier (Dale) and Chuck Fagan, (Brenda). She had a close relationship with George's sister Anita and her family.
She was a loving mother to George Coffos Jr., Cynthia Coffos Chester (deceased), Jeffrey Coffos (deceased) and Carla Solich (Sonny). She was the proud grandmother and great grandmother of 15.
Born in North Chicago, she and her family moved to Arizona and then Rocklin, California to reside with her daughter Carla and Sonny.
She and her husband were very active in the Knights of Columbus. She was loved by her numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
Private services were held in Lincoln, California.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Altzheimer's foundation.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Aug. 28, 2019