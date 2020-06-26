Jean Marie Walton
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Marie Walton,100, passed away on June 25, 2020 at the Legacy at St. Joseph's. She was born on Sept. 20,1919 in St. Joseph, Michigan. She married Howard Walton in 1941 and they lived most of their years together in Winthrop Harbor, IL and then in Holiday, FL. They loved traveling and spent so much of their time in their camper. Jean is survived by her daughters, Lynda Guynn (Ron Nicholsen), Judy Buchta (Tom), and daughter in law, Margaret Walton. She had 14 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. Jean is proceeded in death by her husband Howard of 62 years; and her sons, Jack Walton and Jim Walton. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Congdon Funeral Home in Zion, IL. There will be a private family service at a later date. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved