Jean Wagner
Jean Wagner, 61, passed away June 2, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center.

Born in Waukegan, IL, Jean had resided in Greeneville, TN for the past four years.

She is survived by her niece, Tumeaka (Curtis) Spence and their children: Eric Jr., Elishah, Evan and Messiah; step-mother, Leona Wagner; sisters: Karen (David) Hayes, Belinda (Marten) Monjaraz, Cheryl (Gary) Clark; brothers: Michael Wagner, James (Grace) Wagner, Wayne Wagner, Richard (Belinda) Wagner; niece, Jamralynn (Troy) Johnson; many other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by Judy Vepley; father, Willard; mother, Lois; sister, Debra; brother, Bill.

There will be no formal services. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.


Published in News Sun on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
