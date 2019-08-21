|
|
Jeanette Burson, 73, of Waukegan passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at home.
She was born November 20, 1945 in Suffern, New York.
Jeanette was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Waukegan and IMRF.
She retired from Waukegan School District #60 as a library assistant at Jefferson Middle School after many years of service.
Jeanette is survived by her husband, Larry Burson; daughters, Angela (Aaron) Burson-Grossfeld; son, Daniel (Chantell) Myers, II.; stepdaughter, Amy Burson; grandchildren, Collina and Alexander Grossfeld, Grayson and Logan Myers, Mart Myers, II. and Krystal Myers, Megan, Emma and Joshua Burson; three great grandchildren and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her son, Mart Myers; parents, Ascenzio and Juanita Ercole; brothers, Joesph and Anthony Ercole.
Funeral services will be private for the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of PETERSON & PATCH FUNERAL HOME 408 N. Sheridan Rd. Waukegan. Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019